The charges against the nine people who remain in custody after having been arrested in the aftermath of the sinking of a passenger ferry off the coast of Kyrenia in August were on Friday upgraded to manslaughter.

All nine suspects – the ferry’s captain, Mustafa Oz, seven other members of the boat’s crew, and one representative of its operating company, Filo Denizcilik – had initially been charged with causing death by negligence.

However, as all nine suspects appeared before the Turkish Cypriot Kyrenia district court, newspaper Yeniduzen reported that police assistant inspector Mehmet Mannas informed the court that the charges had been upgraded.

At the end of the day’s proceedings, the nine suspects’ remands, which up to Friday had been recurrently extended for a week at the end of each hearing, were only extended for three more days.

It is now expected that the suspects will next appear in court on Monday or Tuesday.

The ferry sank shortly after midday on August 30, after having set sail from the new port of Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Tasucu with 259 passengers and eight members of crew on board. A total of 27 people are confirmed to have died as a result of the incident, while one passenger – three-year-old Anni Asel Hilaloglu – remains unaccounted for.

Ferry captain ‘bought Honduran licence for $3,500’

Previously in court, it had been heard that the Turkish Cypriot authorities were not informed about a crack which had appeared on the ferry’s left side on June 17, despite both Oz and Filo Denizcilik having been obliged to inform the authorities.

It had also been said in court that the captain Oz had bought his Honduran captain’s licence for $3,500. A police representative said at the time that Oz had said under questioning that he had initially obtained a licence in Turkey, but that it had become invalid after he did not work as a boat captain for ten years.

A recording of Oz explaining how he had acquired a Honduran licence was also found on the ferry’s black box, while investigators also found that the black box had been turned off on August 28, two days before the ferry sank.