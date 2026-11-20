Nine people were arrested during overnight police operations on Thursday, authorities said on Friday.

The arrests were linked to offences including causing a disturbance, assaulting a police officer, possession of untaxed tobacco products, illegal residence and drink-driving.

Police said officers stopped 522 vehicles and checked 684 people during the operations.

They also inspected 23 premises, resulting in two complaints.

Traffic police issued 232 reports for various offences and seized five vehicles.

Of the traffic offences recorded, 107 involved speeding and six involved drink-driving.

Police also investigated two suspected cases of driving under the influence of drugs after carrying out five tests on drivers.