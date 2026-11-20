World number four Ben Shelton had to battle for over two hours before carving out a 7-6(8) 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to move into the last four.

The US Open finalist benefitted from already-qualified Alexander Zverev’s 6-4 7-6(6) win over France’s Arthur Fils. Fils had needed a straight sets win in order to advance at the expense of Shelton.

The American, a Paris Masters finalist earlier this month, looked in trouble when he struggled with Jodar’s serve and did not muster a break point in the first set.

It was Jodar who looked more likely to break the deadlock before Shelton got the edge in a tightly contested tiebreak.

He earned an early break in the second set and looked firmly in control until Jodar won three consecutive games to go 5-4 up.

Shelton, however, stayed composed and won two long and brutal baseline rallies to break back before delivering a near-perfect service game to seal his win.

“It was really tough,” Shelton said. “Rafa is a great player. So many weapons and such a great competitor as well. I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy match going in and I was happy to get through some tough moments in the first set, early, when I was down break points to get to the tie-break.”

“A tricky second set and being up a break and losing it. But I think I fought well and competed well.”

The 20-year-old Jodar has enjoyed a sensational debut year on the ATP Tour, shooting up from the mid-100s to the top 10 in less than 12 months, but he will end his maiden appearance at the ATP Finals with three group losses.

Zverev, already through after beating both Shelton and Jodar without dropping a set, needed a solitary break to win the first set and dash Fils’ hopes of a semi-final spot.

But the world number seven kept fighting, earning two set points at 6-5 in the second set. He then saved five match points before Zverev finished the job on his sixth attempt.