Thousands of students and workers protested across Italy on Friday as the country’s largest trade union, CGIL, staged a general strike against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s economic policies, demanding higher wages and more spending on public services.

The Italian protests coincided with a broader wave of youth mobilisation in Europe, with student demonstrations also scheduled in Germany, France, Britain, Austria and Belgium against rising living costs and military spending.

Other Italian unions, including the grassroots Cobas, also called separate strike action, while student demonstrations were planned around the country.

“Today is also a very important day because young people are taking to the streets not just in Italy but across Europe,” CGIL leader Maurizio Landini said.

“Across Europe and among ordinary people, the demand for change is growing,” he added.

The CGIL stoppage was scheduled to last the entire working day and involve workers in both the private and public sectors, including in schools and healthcare.

Air and rail transport services were excluded from the general strike, while its impact on local public transport was limited by minimum-service requirements.

However, a separate rail strike was due to begin at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Friday and run until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The protests come as Italy gears up for a parliamentary election due in 2027.

“WE WILL TAKE OUR FUTURE BACK”

The demonstrations on Friday follow a nationwide mobilisation on October 30, when thousands of students joined striking workers to demand more funding for education and relief from high living and housing costs.

Student groups have since continued protests and occupations at schools and universities, with opposition to higher military spending also emerging as a rallying cry.

“We are living under a government that, piece by piece, is cutting healthcare and education, taking away our present and trying to rob us of our future,” said Laura Peritore, 24, a university student.

“We are making it clear that we will not back down and will take our future back.”

Parliament is examining Meloni’s €26 billion ($30 billion) budget for 2027, which CGIL says does not go far enough to support incomes and public services. According to Italian financial newspaper ItaliaOggi, only a fraction of the budget is targeted at under-35s.

The general strike called by the CGIL on Friday is a “pre-emptive strike” because “Landini called it before he even knew the contents of the budget,” Industry Minister Adolfo Urso told Sky TG24.

Urso also said he had “great respect for those who are demonstrating and for those who have tabled amendments in parliament, where the budget will then be improved.”

The union is demanding wage increases and contract renewals to recover purchasing power lost to inflation, full indexation of pensions and measures to prevent an increase in the retirement age.

“People have very basic problems: they struggle to make ends meet and therefore need higher wages; they need a healthcare system that works; young people need schools that work,” Landini said.

“This budget does not address a single one of them.”