Toyota and Lexus have recalled 249 vehicles in Cyprus due to defective Takata airbags, the road transport department said on Friday.

Owners have eight months to have corrective work carried out, as the department announced that a faulty airbag “can cause serious injury or death” and recommended that affected vehicles “not be used” until the defective component has been replaced.

The recall was reported to the department by Dickran Ouzounian Co. Ltd, the company that distributes both brands in Cyprus.

Owners have been asked to contact the distributor for further instructions.

The company is the manufacturer’s representative on the island and is responsible for arranging the repair.