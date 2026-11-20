Wellington Management holds 21.8m Bank of Cyprus voting rights

Wellington Management Group LLP has increased its holding in Bank of Cyprus Holdings to 5 per cent, crossing the disclosure threshold on November 19, 2026, according to a regulatory notification submitted to the company and the Central Bank of Ireland.

The investment group’s notification, filed on Friday, showed that it held 21,831,804 voting rights, representing 5 per cent of the bank’s total 435,962,305 voting rights.

The increased holding was made through indirect voting rights attached to shares, with no direct voting rights or additional exposure through financial instruments reported.

The disclosure marks an increase from Wellington Management’s previous reported position of 4.94 per cent, bringing its holding above the 5 per cent threshold.

The shares are ordinary common stock carrying the international securities identification number (ISIN) IE00BD5B1Y92.

The notification identifies seven nominee shareholders through which the investment is held, namely BONY (Nominees) Ltd, Chase Nominees Ltd, Citibank NA, Goldman Sachs Securities (Nominees) Ltd, ROY Nominees Limited, State Street Nominees Ltd and USBK William Blair Wellington.

The filing also sets out the corporate structure through which the voting rights are effectively held, identifying a chain of controlled undertakings within the Wellington group.

Wellington Management Group LLP, Wellington Group Holdings LLP and Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP are each listed as having a 5 per cent voting rights position and 5 per cent total holding.

A further part of the ownership chain identifies Wellington Management Global Holdings Ltd and Wellington Management International Ltd, although no individual percentage figures are entered for these entities.

A second chain of controlled undertakings again lists Wellington Management Group LLP, Wellington Group Holdings LLP and Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, each with a 5 per cent holding, followed by Wellington Management Company LLP, for which no percentage is specified.

The notification does not report any voting rights arising from financial instruments under either of the relevant disclosure categories, nor does it provide details of proxy voting arrangements.