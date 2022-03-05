March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 1,834 test positive on Saturday

By Staff Reporter02
covid new 06

The health ministry announced that two people had died of Covid-19 and that 1,834 had tested positive from 91,348 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent.

The deaths concerned two women aged 77 and 78, taking the total over the past two years to 876.

There are  128 people in hospitals of whom 28 are in serious condition. Of these, 12 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 54.6 per cent.

More later

