October 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New species of mosquito found in Limassol

By Katy Turner00
A new species of dangerous mosquito, Aedes albopictus, has been found in Limassol, according to reports on Sunday.

The health services recorded the presence of the mosquito after photographs of it were sent in by members of the public, the Cyprus Times said.

Speaking to the Cyprus Times, the deputy head of health services Herodotos Herodotou said that in cooperation with Tepak university took samples from three areas in the centre of Limassol in two of which the mosquito was found.

According to Herodotou, this is the first time that Aedes albopictus, which has a similar appearance and transmission properties to Aedes aegypti, has been detected in Cyprus. The two are related species.

Aedes aegypti was last month identified in Dromolaxia and then other areas of the Larnaca district.

The insect is known to spread yellow fever viruses, dengue fever, and Zika fever, among others.

Entomologists have previously said that Cyprus’ location in the Mediterranean means it can see numbers of invasive mosquitos moving towards mainland Europe.

The drop in temperature is expected to see the numbers of this type of mosquito fall.

Herodotou said the appearance of the new mosquito is not something that should cause particular concern and panic to the public because although it can transmit diseases they are not prevalent in Cyprus to be passed on.

He said meetings on Monday with Limassol Municipality and the Municipality of Mesa Geitonia will be held to draw up an action plan.

 

