The Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) is a pioneer in green practices having been awarded the Zero Waste to Landfill certificate for the eighth year running, it announced on Tuesday.

In 2023, the organisation managed to recycle or reuse 98.46 per cent of its waste, showing its commitment to sustainable development and minimising its impact on the environment, it said.

The Zero Waste to Landfill certificate was presented to Cyta President Maria Tsiakka, by General Manager of TUV Susanna Charalambidou in a ceremony last week, while at a separate event the organisation also received its eighth Green Offices certification from the state’s environment commissioner.

The Green Offices accreditation, managed by NGO CYMEPA, was awarded to 50 of Cyta’s staff buildings and customer service centres.

“Within the framework of the sustainable development strategy […] we are actively researching alternative energy sources, optimising energy consumption and implementing environmentally friendly measures in all our infrastructures,” Chief Operating Officer Nikos Stylianou said.

“The renewal of the certification of 50 of our buildings as Green Offices confirms that our efforts are paying off,” he added.

Environment Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou praised Cyta’s policies and practices across a range of initiatives.

She said the company cooperates with her office and is developing partnerships and targeted actions within the framework of the European Green Agreement.