Tenstorrent’s intention to establish an office and operate in Cyprus was announced by the company’s CEO Jim Keller on Tuesday, during a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a post on X that this development was linked to the creation of new quality jobs and the promotion of strategic cooperation with Cyprus in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), on a government level and privately.

“Within this framework, an exchange of views took place focusing on promoting a strategic cooperation with Cyprus and its emergence as a technological base in the wider eastern Mediterranean region, with the aim of researching, developing and implementing innovative #AI solutions on the governmental and private levels,” Letymbiotis said.

Furthermore, Christodoulides said Plug and Play CEO Saeed Amidi announced the company’s intention to visit Cyprus to examine the prospect of opening an office and investing in the country.

In a post on X, Christodoulides said he held a series of meetings with leading representatives of global technological and investment giants, such as OpenAI, Amazon, Google, Nvidia, Oracle, Plug & Play, Andreessen Horowitz and Fortress Investment Group.