The United States “will have no patience for bad faith negotiation or violation of commitments” as it seeks to end the war in Ukraine, acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea told the Security Council on Tuesday.

“We will ultimately judge President (Vladimir) Putin’s commitment to a ceasefire by Russia’s actions,” Shea told the 15-member council.

The Security Council met after a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih last week killed 11 adults and nine children in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in months, jeopardizing Washington’s ceasefire push.

“We urge the Russian Federation to bear in mind that strikes like those on Kryvyi Rih, and executions of prisoners of war, have the potential to damage peace efforts and all dependent discussions,” Shea said.

Russia said without providing evidence that Friday’s strike had targeted a meeting of Ukrainian service members and foreign trainers and killed up to 85 of them, a claim rejected by Kyiv as disinformation.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on Tuesday blamed the civilian deaths on a Ukrainian attempt to intercept the Russian attack.

He also reminded the Security Council that one of Moscow’s long-stated goals was Ukrainian demilitarization, which it would achieve “using military or negotiating means in such a way to make sure that Ukraine is no longer a threat to Russia.”

“We are ready to have a serious and practical dialogue, but we will not allow anyone to deceive us. We will not allow anyone to use this negotiating process in the interest of strengthening the Kyiv regime’s military potential,” Nebenzia said.

Ukraine’s deputy U.N. Ambassador Khrystyna Hayovyshyn noted that Ukraine had accepted a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

“In response to this proposal, Russia targets Ukrainian cities and villages with drones, bombs, artillery and ballistic and cruise missile attacks,” she told the council. “Russia demonstrates its complete disregard for international peace efforts led by the United States.”