Lemesos 2030 embraces the cultural activity of the city and invites everyone to contribute to a shared goal: making culture more visible and reinforcing a collective journey toward the title of European Capital of Culture 2030.

As part of the official bid, Lemesos 2030 has announced an open call to the city’s cultural organisations and informal groups to become part of the candidate city’s communication framework and enhance the visibility of their events and initiatives. This is a significant opportunity to showcase Limassol’s diverse cultural production and promote initiatives that reflect the values and vision of the bid.

Participants will be able to integrate their cultural actions into the communication field of Lemesos 2030, utilising the organisation’s official channels for visibility and outreach. At the same time, each participation will contribute to enhancing the public presence and visibility of Limassol’s candidacy for the title of European Capital of Culture. Through this process, a meaningful relationship of mutual support will be fostered, uniting the city’s cultural initiatives with the shared goal of European recognition.

Eligible initiatives should reflect the core values of Lemesos 2030, which include empowering Limassol’s ecosystem and communities through culture and the arts, showcasing the multicultural Limassolian spirit, identity and heritage, helping art reach every corner of the city, supporting and empowering the local artistic and cultural community and encouraging interdisciplinary and intersectoral collaborations.

The open call’s core values also extend to ensuring everyone’s accessibility and inclusion by creating safe spaces, particularly for vulnerable and underrepresented communities, exercising care, empathy and acceptance practices, using participatory processes and outreach methods to engage diverse audiences, incorporating and strengthening the European dimension on a cultural, social and individual level and making art a daily habit and enriching the city’s cultural landscape.

Interested parties are invited to complete the participation form with information about their organisation or informal group, a description of their planned actions for 2025 and a short explanation of how these actions align with the values of Lemesos 2030.

Organisations and groups that meet the criteria and accept the terms of the call will be authorised to use the Lemesos 2030 logo and digital identity badges in their promotional materials. Their actions will also be featured through the official communication platforms and social media accounts of Lemesos 2030.

The organisers note however that Lemesos 2030 does not provide funding for events and actions affiliated with political parties, political organisations or political initiatives will not be accepted, nor will any that promote hate speech or include racist content.

For further information contact [email protected] or 99-800050. www.lemesos2030.com