Tuesday’s weather is expected to be mainly clear across the island, though increased levels of dust will remain suspended in the atmosphere throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 31 degrees Celsius inland, 26 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, clouds are expected to gather, with temperatures set to drop to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and around 14 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies are expected to remain partly cloudy through the rest of the week, with rain showers possible on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Wednesday, while a noticeable drop in temperature is expected on Thursday.