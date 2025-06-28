The foreign ministry on Saturday announced that France had completed its evacuation plans that took place as part of the Estia programme this week.

According to the ministry, a total of 53 Cypriots who were in Israel and Iran were removed and taken to other countries, the majority of them being repatriated to Cyprus.

Also, 395 third-country nationals were flown out from Israel this week, bringing the total number of people assisted in their departure through the Estia plan to 608.

Furthermore, 296 third-country nationals departed with assisted special commercial flights, to be repatriated, while more than 3,000 citizens resided temporarily in Cyprus due to the diversion of flights, until they reached their final destinations.