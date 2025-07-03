Greek firefighters on Wednesday battled a blaze that raged on the popular vacation destination of Crete, burning forest land, threatening homes and prompting the evacuation of residents and tourists from at least four settlements on the island.

At least 155 firefighters, assisted by 38 engines and water trucks, battled the flames in the municipality of Ierapetra at the southeastern coast of the country’s largest island, the Greek fire brigade service said.

The blaze, which broke out in the afternoon, was charged by gale force winds that hindered firefighting efforts and rekindled its fronts. More reinforcements were on their way by boat and aircraft from Athens, the fire brigade said.

“It is a very difficult fire and it is still in progress,” a fire brigade official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, attributing the difficulty of the operation to the strong winds and the type of terrain.

Local TV stations reported that some homes had been damaged. So far, there were no reports of injuries. Authorities had earlier ordered the evacuation of Achlia and three more settlements in the wider area. About 3,000 people, who had earlier evacuated villages, were taken to temporary shelters, local officials said.

Greece, situated at Europe’s southernmost tip, is often hit by wildfires during its hot and dry summers but authorities have blamed a fast-changing climate for fuelling more destructive blazes in recent years.

On Wednesday evening, Greek firefighters were also trying to tame a wildfire on the island of Kythira and another blaze in the northern region of Chalkidiki which raged uncontrolled.