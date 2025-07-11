Twice defending champion Carlos Alcaraz tamed the towering Taylor Fritz to reach his third straight Wimbledon final, rediscovering his A-game when it mattered most to battle past the American in a 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6(6) victory on Friday.

Eyeing a sixth Grand Slam title, the Spaniard was eventually too strong for the metronomically consistent Fritz, whose biggest weapons were still not damaging enough to unsettle the second seed under a fiery sun on Centre Court.

Alcaraz’s victory set the stage for a tantalising final against either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, who will duel it out in the second semi-final on Friday.

Fritz broke Alcaraz for the first and only occasion to take the second set as the Spaniard’s intensity levels dropped, but the champion quickly regained the upper hand, breaking twice in the third set and coming through a tense tiebreak to clinch victory.