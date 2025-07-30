The Cyprus Borrowers Association (Syprodat) this week called on the government to suspend the repayment of loan obligations for fire-affected citizens.

It also urged the government to halt all foreclosure proceedings involving homes belonging to those affected by the recent fires.

In a press release, the president of the association, Costas Melas, explained that “fire-affected citizens are being asked to cope not only with the need for immediate survival and restoration, but also with the existing financial obligations that burden the majority of them, such as loan instalments and other credit commitments”.

“It is clear that under the current circumstances the continuation of loan repayments is practically impossible, while the loss of income, the need for housing, insecurity and anxiety about the future create an unbearable psychological and financial burden,” he added.

“As a result”, the statement continued, “Syprodat is recommending and urging the government to immediately suspend the repayment of loan obligations of the fire-affected for a reasonable period of time and to halt all foreclosure or compulsory execution procedures concerning homes or properties belonging to those affected”.

“The implementation of these two measures is imperative in order to ensure not only the short-term relief of those affected but also the long-term social cohesion and moral restoration,” said Melas, stressing that these times demand acts of solidarity and responsibility.

Finally, Melas called on credit institutions to “show social sensitivity, actively contribute with flexible arrangements and support citizens in need”.