The met office on Monday issued another orange weather warning for extreme high temperatures, with the mercury set to rise to 43 degrees Celsius inland again.

The weather warning will be in force between 11am and 5pm.

Meanwhile, the forestry department said the risk level for forest fires had been set at “red alert”.

It warned the public that the act of causing a forest fire “is an offence which carries severe penalties”.

As such, it called on people to “be particularly careful during excursions” and to “avoid actions which may cause a fire”.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire is urged to call the forestry department at 1407 or the fire brigade at 112.