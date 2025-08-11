The International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the International Safety Management (ISM) Code, warning that the rules no longer reflect the realities of life at sea.

According to Columbia Group, the call follows an independent IMO study that exposed inconsistent enforcement of the Code, weak oversight, poor accountability and a disconnect between documented procedures and what crews actually experience, particularly when it comes to fatigue, harassment and excessive workloads.

Captain Saurabh Mahesh, group director crewing (Operations) at Columbia Group, said this revision is long overdue.

“There’s no question the Code needs to evolve,” he said, adding that it must go beyond simply redrafting language.

“It has to confront the reality that compliance is often little more than a box-ticking exercise.” He also stressed the need to rebuild trust by ensuring real follow-up when breaches occur and by guaranteeing that crews are genuinely protected, not just theoretically covered.

The MSC’s recommendations include integrating anti-harassment measures into safety management systems, providing proper support for victims, protecting whistleblowers and strengthening rest hour rules. Columbia Group said none of this will matter unless administrations and operators implement these reforms meaningfully, and are held accountable.

One of the most pressing issues is the falsification of rest hour records. Captain Mahesh is calling for biometric solutions, such as fingerprint or retina scans, to replace outdated paper logs that can be manipulated.

He also pointed to the need for more rigorous external audits, realistic safe manning assessments that reflect vessel age and trading patterns, and decisive enforcement when non-conformities are uncovered. Without these changes, he warned, little will improve.

Working conditions, he added, must also be adapted to the complexity and pressure of modern shipping. “One-size-fits-all shift patterns are no longer acceptable. Crews need flexible rest options, especially during extreme weather or congested port calls,” he said.

“Vessels operating on high-intensity routes should have access to shore-based officers who can provide relief. Greater use of digital tools, consistent crew feedback, and better engagement with shore services can all help ease the strain. These are practical solutions, they just require the will to put them in place.”

There is also concern that even well-intentioned reforms could backfire if applied without care. Captain Mahesh warned that piling new compliance costs onto operators without adequate support or strategic planning could have unintended consequences, especially if it leads to reduced earnings for seafarers or undermines progress on diversity.

That caution is shared by Claudia Paschkewitz, director of sustainability, inclusion, and diversity at Columbia Group.

“We fully support the intent behind these recommendations,” she said, while stressing that inclusion efforts must not be sacrificed.

“If reforms are rushed or poorly designed, there’s a risk that cost-cutting measures could push diversity efforts backwards. We need standards that are enforceable, inclusive, and fair—not trade-offs between safety and equality.”

The IMO has now tasked its Sub-Committee on the Implementation of IMO Instruments (III) and its Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW) with redrafting the guidelines over the next three years.

According to the IMO, the III Sub-Committee “brings together flag, port and coastal States to consider implementation issues, including the analysis of consolidated audit summary reports, casualty analysis, port State control procedures, and guidelines for survey and certification under the Harmonized System of Survey and Certification (HSSC),” which aligns inspection and certification requirements across multiple IMO conventions.

Meanwhile, the HTW Sub-Committee “deals with the human side of shipping, including training and certification; the review, updating and revision of IMO model courses; and guidance addressing issues such as fatigue.”

Together, they are set to deliver a revised ISM Code that is enforceable, people-centred, and tailored to the realities of modern shipping.