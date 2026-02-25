Dual British Cypriot citizens are required as of Wednesday, February 25 to use a valid British passport when entering the United Kingdom according to an announcement by the Cypriot high commission in London.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme requires all visitors who do not need a visa to enter Britain to purchase a pre-travel permit online at a cost of 16 pounds.

The rollout has prompted authorities to clarify rules for dual citizens.

The UK government allows dual nationality, but officials stress that any travel to Britain must be on a UK passport.

A Home Office spokesperson explained that while dual nationals have previously been able to enter on non-British passports due to limited enforcement, this is no longer technically permissible.

Those attempting to use an ETA with a non-British passport would be unable to proceed if they declare themselves British, and misrepresenting nationality is a criminal offence.

The only alternatives to a British passport are a certificate of entitlement, which confirms the right of abode in the UK and does not require an ETA.

That certificate must be renewed with each new passport and costs £589 (€679.65).

The House of Commons library said the requirement reflects concerns over fraud and security, as passports carry biometric data and certificates of entitlement are linked to them.

Officials warned that dual nationals travelling without a valid British passport could face delays at the border while proving their nationality.

The British government emphasised that no additional enforcement operations are planned yet recommended strict compliance to avoid complications.

The system was introduced in 2023 and extended to European visitors in April last year, but has not been strictly enforced.

However, from February 25, it will be mandatory for visitors to the UK to have obtained an ETA to travel.