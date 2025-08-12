Fines for wasting water will be increased from €51 to €85 with immediate effect due to the “serious reduction in available water reserves”, the Larnaca district organisation (EOA) said on Tuesday.

“According to the law, using a hose to wash pavements, roads, terraces, railings and motor vehicles is strictly prohibited, regardless of the origin of the water,” the EOA said, adding that the amendment was deemed necessary due to the prolonged drought.

While the deadline for the payment of fines will be increased from 15 to 30 days, delayed payment will result in a 50 per cent increase of the fine.

If the fine is not paid within the 45 days, including the extension, legal prosecution will be initiated. In case of a repeated violation within 18 months, the extrajudicial fine will amount to €150.

“Anyone who obstructs an employee of the competent authority in the performance of his duties commits an offence and, in the event of conviction, is subject to a fine of up to €1,500 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both,” the EOA warned.

Water waste violations committed by employees or contractors will see the owner of the premises liable, regardless of who committed the violation. In the event that the offender declines to accept the notification, it is attached to the premises and is deemed to have been legally served, while the offender reserves the right to file an objection within 30 days of receiving the notification.

“Authorised units of the Larnaca district administration will conduct on site checks and inspections on premises in the city and district of Larnaca to determine compliance with the legislation,” the EOA said.

It emphasised that district administration employees, upon presentation of official identification or authorisation, had the right to enter any premises or property (other than a home) for inspection purposes and called on citizens to be cautious about their water use.

“[EOA] calls on all citizens to demonstrate responsibility and prudence in the use of water, to avoid the need to take restrictive measures such as interruptions in water supply during this summer season,” EOA concluded.

The EOA had first announced strict controls on water use in early May, as part of efforts to conserve water in view of a particularly difficult summer and low water supplies.