Israel is studying Hamas’ response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal, two officials said on Tuesday of a potential deal for a 60-day truce and the release of half the Israeli hostages still held in the battered enclave.

Efforts to pause the fighting gained new momentum over the past week after Israel announced plans for a new offensive to seize control of Gaza City, and Egypt and Qatar have been pushing to restart indirect talks between the sides on a US-backed ceasefire plan.

The proposal includes the release of 200 Palestinian convicts jailed in Israel and an unspecified number of imprisoned women and minors, in return for ten living and 18 deceased hostages from Gaza, according to a Hamas official.

Two Egyptian security sources confirmed the details, and added that Hamas has requested the release of hundreds of Gaza detainees as well.

The proposal includes a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces, which presently control 75 per cent of Gaza and the entry of more humanitarian aid into the enclave, where a population of 2.2 million people is increasingly facing famine.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said the 60-day truce deal would include “a pathway to a comprehensive agreement to end the war.”

Israel had previously agreed to the outline, advanced by US special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, but negotiations faltered over some of its details. The last round of talks ended in deadlock in late July.

Israel’s plans to seize control of Gaza City in the heart of the Palestinian enclave have since stirred alarm abroad and among the estimated one million people presently living there.

On the ground, there were no signs of a ceasefire nearing as Israeli gunfire, tank shelling and airstrikes killed at least 20 Palestinians on Tuesday, according to Gaza health officials.

Tanks completed taking control of the Zeitoun suburb, an eastern neighbourhood on Gaza City’s outskirts, and continued to pound the nearby area of Sabra, killing two women and a man, medics said.

Local health authorities said dozens of people had been trapped in their houses because of the shelling. The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

ISRAELI PROTESTERS DEMAND DEAL

On Friday, it said its forces were operating in nearby Zeitoun to locate weapons, tunnels and gunmen.

“It has been one of the worst nights in Sabra and Gaza City as the explosions are heard throughout the city,” said Nasra Ali, 54, a mother of five, who lives in Sabra.

“I was planning to leave my house when I heard there is a possible ceasefire. I might stay for a day or two, if nothing happens, then I will run away with my kids,” she told Reuters via a chat app.

Thousands of people are estimated to have fled the area in the past few days.

In Israel, the threatened offensive prompted tens of thousands of Israelis on Sunday to hold some of the largest protests since the war began, urging a deal to end the fighting and free the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to convene discussions about the ceasefire proposal soon, the two Israeli officials said. A response was expected in the coming two days, a Palestinian source close to the talks said.

Netanyahu faces domestic political pressure from his far-right government partners who object to a truce with Hamas. Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have demanded to keep the war going until Hamas’ defeat, and annex Gaza.

Hamas official Izzat El-Reshiq said that the truce proposal it has agreed to is an interim accord that would pave the way for negotiations on ending the war.

A source close to the talks said that, unlike previous rounds, Hamas accepted the proposal with no further demands.

But prospects for agreeing an end to the war appear remote, with gaps remaining on the terms. Israel is demanding the group lay down its arms and its leaders leave Gaza, conditions which Hamas has so far publicly rejected.

The war began when Hamas-led fighters stormed into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel’s offensive has since killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, plunged Gaza into humanitarian crisis and displaced most its population.