Alexander Isak accused Newcastle United of breaking promises and misleading supporters in a social media statement on Tuesday that confirmed he wanted to leave the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old striker said he informed Newcastle of his desire to leave a long time ago.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue,”Isak wrote on Instagram stories. “Change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

The Sweden international, who was the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.34 million) bid from Liverpool earlier this month according to media reports, was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the 2024-25 season.

However, he chose not to attend the ceremony due to ongoing issues surrounding his future.

“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. This silence has allowed people to perpetuate their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors,” he added.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. Acting as if these issues have only just emerged is misleading.”

Newcastle said in a statement that no commitment was made by a club official that Isak could leave this summer.

“We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract …,” Newcastle said. “We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.

“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”

Isak missed Newcastle’s goalless draw with Aston Villa in their Premier League opener on Saturday, and Eddie Howe’s side are set to play defending champions Liverpool on Monday.