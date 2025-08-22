Manchester City will have Ballon d’Or winner Rodri back in the squad when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, according to manager Pep Guardiola, who is hoping the midfielder can stay fit after missing most of last season with a knee injury.

The Spaniard missed City’s 4-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend as he was not fully fit after injuring his groin at the Club World Cup in July.

“I just want a consistent Rodri, that’s all,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday. “I don’t have any doubts about his potential or quality. Still, so far, is the best player in the world. The consistency will come with training and games, training and games, week after week – and after that, everything will be fine.”

Phil Foden also returns to the squad after sitting out against Wolves with an ankle injury, with Guardiola saying just Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Savinho remain out with injuries.

When asked if summer signing James Trafford will start again in goal amid rumours that Ederson is on the move to Turkish club Galatasaray, Guardiola kept his cards close to his chest.

“We will decide tomorrow or tonight after dinner. I am happy with him, the new players always bring a new energy and James brings his youth and desire to play for the club he grew up at,” Guardiola said of Trafford, who was excellent in his Premier League debut last weekend.

“I said many times it was just his first game, we just have to be consistent and we have to be better and improve.”

While the transfer window closes on September 1, the manager sidestepped questions about transfer rumours, including about defender Manuel Akanji, who has also been linked to Galatasaray.

“I don’t know,” Guardiola said. “They are our players and we will see what happens. A few things are going to happen and we will see.”

Their dominant victory over Wolves last week had fans chanting “City are back!” but Guardiola downplayed suggestions they have their swagger back after their disappointing third-place finish last season.

“I don’t know. We have played one game. I like a lot of the things I am seeing day-to-day in the training,” he said. “I would like to be a magician and know what is going to happen but I don’t know.”

Spurs also got their campaign off to a flying start, beating Burnley 3-0. Guardiola had kind words for new manager Thomas Frank.

“It’s too early to know (how they have changed) but I have no doubt that Thomas will do an incredible job at a big, big club, just like he did at Brentford,” he said.

“He is a top class manager and he offers a different alternative to how they can play. Going into a new club is always funny and a different challenge but you have to wait.”