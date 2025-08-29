Human rights lawyers said on Friday they have filed a criminal complaint in Argentina’s federal courts seeking the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in the country, amid reports of a possible visit in September that remains unconfirmed.

The criminal complaint filed in Argentina federal courts calls for Netanyahu’s arrest in the country and an investigation into the Israeli political and military authorities for an incident on March 23 in which 15 people were executed, among them several first responders helping victims of a bombing, according to the complaint reviewed by Reuters.

Netanyahu was expected to visit Argentina in September, according to media reports, but the government has not confirmed the visit.

Argentina newspaper Clarin reported on Friday that Netanyahu may instead request a meeting with Argentina President Javier Milei while both leaders are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly at the end of September.

“It is understood that Netanyahu is criminally responsible as a co-perpetrator of the war crime of intentionally causing death by starvation; of crimes against humanity such as homicide, persecution, and other inhumane acts,” said the complaint, which was filed by Argentine human rights attorney Rodolfo Yanzon and Raji Sourani, director of the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

An arrest warrant for Netanyahu had already been filed in Argentine federal courts in early August by the Association of State Workers (ATE) and the human rights group HIJOS.

The Israeli leader is facing mounting global pressure over Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has killed thousands of Palestinians and displaced most of the population.

Israel has faced accusations of genocide at the World Court while the International Criminal Court has separately issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over war crimes accusations in Gaza. Israel and Netanyahu deny the charges.