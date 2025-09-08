Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has welcomed the arrival of British record signing Alexander Isak and says he is excited about the challenge of competing for a place in the line-up with the Swedish forward.

Ekitike is Liverpool’s third-most expensive signing this summer following the acquisition of Isak from Newcastle United for a reported fee of 125 million pounds, and midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a guaranteed 100 million pounds plus bonuses.

Ekitike has already bagged three goals in four appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

“When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players,” Ekitike told reporters on Sunday. “Isak is a player I used to watch, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure.

“It’s going to be tough competition, but I’m going to work hard to be good and perform well so that it’s just the coach’s problem.”

Ekitike joined Liverpool after a standout 2024-25 campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he netted 15 Bundesliga goals in 33 appearances.