Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that if there was one lesson learned from Hamas’ October 7 2023 on Israel, it was that Israel needs to create an “independent weapons industry” that can “withstand international constraints”.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that if there was one lesson learned from Hamas’ October 7 2023 on Israel, it was that Israel needs to create an “independent weapons industry” that can “withstand international constraints”.
Click here to change your cookie preferences