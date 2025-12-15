Cyprus experienced decline in job vacancies in the third quarter of 2025, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

This signals easing labour demand across the economy as hiring slowed during this time, when compared with both the previous quarter and the same period last year.

Cystat said the number of job vacancies reached 14,573 in the third quarter of 2025, marking a decrease of 1,437 vacancies, or 9 per cent, from the 16,010 recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

Compared with the second quarter of 2025, vacancies fell by 1,480 positions, representing a quarterly decline of 9.2 per cent.

The job vacancy rate stood at 3 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting weaker demand for labour across several sectors.

This compared with a rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 and 3.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2024.

Despite the overall decline, some sectors continued to face notable staffing needs, the statistical service reported.

Specifically, the highest job vacancy rate was recorded in mining and quarrying at 5.9 per cent during the third quarter of 2025.

Accommodation and food service activities followed with a vacancy rate of 4.1 per cent.

An equally high rate of 4.1 per cent was also observed in wholesale and retail trade, including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.