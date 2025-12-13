Cyprus’ cows stepped into the spotlight earlier this week with the first screening of The World Shrinks at the Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia.

The documentary tells the story of the Cypriot cow, a humble yet heroic animal that has been ploughing the island’s fields and keeping farmers company for centuries.

Using archaeology, history, genetics, and old tales, the film reveals both familiar and surprising aspects of the cow’s past.

It also looks at what might be lost if agricultural biodiversity disappears, reminding viewers that cows are more than just milk machines, they are part of Cyprus’ heritage.

Researcher Anna Spyrou, who helped write the film, said her interest in the cows came partly from science, partly from stories of people she met over the years, some of whom are no longer alive.

“These cows have seen it all,” she said.

Dr Efi Snow, speaking for the agriculture minister, said the cows are “a living treasure” of Cyprus.

Meanwhile, India’s High Commissioner, Manish Manish, said that the cows carry the genetic mark of Bos indicus, giving the breed a surprising link to India.

Dr Anastasios Leventis of the AG Leventis foundation said the research answered many questions about this ancient breed, which has adapted perfectly to Cyprus’ climate and terrain.

Dr Thilo Rehren, professor at the Cyprus institute, added that the cows are woven into the fabric of rural society and deserve protection.

The documentary used genomic profiling on 10 per cent of the island’s local cows, a scientific first.

It also captures the soul of a profession, complete with hard work, sweat, and the occasional stubborn animal refusing to cooperate.

The film is based on the Areti research programme, led by the Cyprus Institute, with partners including the agricultural research institute and Dublin’s smurfit institute of population genetics.