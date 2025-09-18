Cyprus’ construction materials price index posted a year-on-year increase of 1.17 per cent in August, according to figures released on Thursday by the statistical service (Cystat).

Specifically, the construction materials price index for August 2025 stood at 119.06 points, based on 2021 as the benchmark year set at 100 points, marking a negligible rise of 0.01 per cent compared with the previous month.

By main product category, mineral products rose by 3.24 per cent and minerals by 3.20 per cent.

Within minerals, stone products increased by 6.36 per cent and mineral aggregates by 9.48 per cent, while cements fell by 2.15 per cent.

Products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics increased by 0.73 per cent, with insulation materials climbing 2.75 per cent.

Conversely, metallic products dropped by 0.92 per cent, driven by a 2.02 per cent decline in iron and steel, partly offset by a 1.31 per cent rise in aluminium and other metals.

Electromechanical products decreased to 0.07 per cent overall, with heating and cooling equipment falling 5.59 per cent, though electrical fixtures rose 1.85 per cent.

For the period from January to August 2025, the index rose by 1.23 per cent compared with the corresponding period in 2024.