Cyprus’ Industrial Production Index reached 125.8 units in July 2025, using 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, according to the statistical service.

This represented an increase of 1.8 per cent compared with July 2024, the statistical service added.

For the period January to July 2025, the index recorded a growth of 3.0 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, the manufacturing sector saw a robust growth rate of 3.7 per cent when compared to July 2024.

An increase was also observed in water supply and materials recovery, which grew by 7.6 per cent.

However, negative changes were recorded in the electricity supply and mining and quarrying sectors, which fell by 8.0 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.

Within the manufacturing sector, the largest gains compared to July 2024 were registered in the manufacturing of basic metals and fabricated metal products, which rose by 10.5 per cent.

Rubber and plastic products followed with an increase of 9.2 per cent.

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture, grew by 6.5 per cent, while other non-metallic mineral products also rose by 6.5 per cent.

Conversely, the most significant declines in manufacturing were observed in the production of paper and paper products and printing, which fell by 11.9 per cent.

Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products also experienced a drop of 9.8 per cent.

Looking at the period from January to July 2025 compared with the same months in 2024, water collection, treatment and supply recorded the largest increase, rising by 9.0 per cent.

The manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products grew by 8.7 per cent.

Production of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture, increased by 7.6 per cent, while rubber and plastic products rose by 7.0 per cent.

The largest decreases over the same period were recorded in paper and paper products and printing, which fell by 13.6 per cent.

Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products declined by 5.2 per cent, while electricity supply decreased by 2.7 per cent.

The Industrial Production Index uses 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, meaning it shows monthly changes in production in relation to the monthly average of that year.

For example, a monthly production index of 103.4 indicates that production for that month increased by 3.4 per cent compared with the monthly average production of 2021.