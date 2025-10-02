The documentary film “Vasilis Michaelides – Hidden Winds”, directed by Thomas Kallis, will premiere on Friday, October 10, at 7.45pm, at Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia.

The documentary sheds light on the life and work of Cyprus’ most important poet, through a cinematic journey that began more than three decades ago. The first interview was filmed in 1991 with the late author and historian Yiannis Katsouris, the researcher who first studied Michaelides in depth and inspired the creation of this film.

Director Kallis elaborated on his connection to the project. “Vasilis Michaelides’ character and work have always fascinated me,” he said. “Our team sought to offer the public a comprehensive picture of his life and poetry, with respect, but also with a contemporary cinematic approach. Now, we look forward to seeing how this work will travel through the eyes of the audience, who are the ultimate judges.”

The film was shot in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol, Lefkoniko – his birthplace – as well as in Rome, where Michaelides studied painting.

The production brings together an experienced and creative team: Nikos Avraamides as Director of Photography, Paschalis Papapetrou as Executive Producer and Dr Kyriakos Ioannou as Scientific Adviser. Set and costume design is by Giorgos Giannou, while the music was composed by Costas Cacoyannis.

The documentary is a co-production of Irida Productions and the Deputy Ministry of Culture (Department of Contemporary Culture). Sponsors include the Municipality of Limassol and the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation.

The film is in Greek. Admission to the screening is free.