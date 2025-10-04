Celebrating its fifteenth edition this year, the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus invites audiences to the Rialto Theatre in Limassol from October 11 to 17 to celebrate the power of cinema through a rich and multifaceted programme of screenings and parallel events.

Lying at the heart of the festival, the International Competition Programme, carefully curated by Artistic Directors Keti Papadema and Diomedes Koufteros, showcases short films from across the globe. Filmmakers from Cyprus, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Americas meet in Limassol, bringing with them stories that reflect diverse cultures, contemporary concerns, and fresh artistic perspectives. Forty films will be presented as part of the festival’s International Competition Programme.

From the opening and closing ceremonies to the daily screenings, the programme includes fiction, documentary and animation films that dare to experiment with the short film form, tell new stories, and address the pressing issues of our times.

This year’s anniversary edition highlights the festival’s global character and its role as a meeting point for filmmakers and audiences alike: a space where short films come to life through collective experience, where a community is built on resilience and hope.

In parallel, this year’s National Competition Section will feature 17 short films directed by Cypriot filmmakers. These films were selected from a total of 43 submissions, a testament to the continued growth and thriving creativity of the island’s film scene.

15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

Annual short film festival with Cypriot and international entries. October 11-17. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. €5 day pass. €25 festival pass. https://www.isffc.com.cy/