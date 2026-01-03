Public ceremonies ending with crosses being thrown in the water, followed by swimmers keen to claim it, will be held on Tuesday by the municipalities of Nicosia, Paphos and Ayia Napa.

This year’s official state celebration of Epiphany will take place in Paphos and is set to be attended by President Nikos Christodoulidis and Archbishop Georgios.

The celebrations will be held at Ayioi Anargyroi church, where Archbishop Georgios will officiate the liturgy, followed by a procession to Paphos harbour.

The ceremony will conclude with the casting of the Holy Cross into the sea, accompanied by the Cyprus Police Philharmonic and the Philharmonic of the National Guard.

In Nicosia, January 6 events begin at 11am at the Church of Ayia Varvara in Aglandjia, continuing with a procession to Ayios Georgios in Athalassa Park.

The programme includes a blessing ceremony at the lake, alongside a cultural presentation featuring Cypriot dances by the Aglandjia folk club, Pontic dances and a traditional Pontic musical performance of Panayia Soumela.

In Ayia Napa, the municipality will host celebrations at the Church of Panayia Ayia Napa. The event will be attended by House president Annita Demetriou and Bishop Vasilios of Famagusta.

A procession will follow to the Ayia Napa harbour, led by the National Guard and the Ayia Napa Band, where the ceremonial throwing of the cross into the sea will take place.

Epiphany, observed by Orthodox Christians on January 6, commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ and traditionally includes the blessing of seas and other bodies of water.

The swimmer who retrieves the cross is considered blessed for the year.