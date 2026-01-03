Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Saturday said Cyprus’ position is in favour of “de-escalation, restraint and a resolution that respects international law” in Venezuela after United States forces carried out airstrikes across the country and captured its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in Venezuela, in coordination with the EU and other partners. I remain in close contact with the EU high representative for foreign policy Kaja Kallas,” he said.

He added that Cyprus’ “longstanding travel advice to avoid all travel to Venezuela” remains in force.

“We are ready to provide consular assistance to Cypriot citizens if needed in coordination with our EU partners,” he said.

Earlier, Kallas had stated that the EU is “closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela”, and that she had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the matter.

“The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority,” she said.