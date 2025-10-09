The Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference entered its third and final day on Wednesday, concluding three days of dynamic discussion under the central theme “Unlocking the Future of Shipping.”

Building on the momentum of previous sessions, the final day focused on the future of maritime safety, the transition toward climate resilience, and the technologies and partnerships that will shape the next decade of global shipping.

The day opened with an address by European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis, who outlined the European Union’s commitment to supporting shipping’s green and digital transitions.

He highlighted Cyprus’ leadership as a maritime services hub and its close alignment with the EU’s vision for sustainable ocean governance under the European Ocean Pact.

According to the commissioner, a European Maritime Industrial Strategy, an EU Port Strategy and a Strategy for Coastal and Island Communities are all in the pipeline, each designed to strengthen competitiveness, modernise infrastructure and accelerate investment in renewable fuels and technology.

Following the keynote, Phillip Belcher, Marine Director at INTERTANKO, led the discussion “From Emissions to Adaptation: Is the Shipping Industry Ready for Climate Resilience?”

The panel brought together Manuela Tomassini, Head of Sustainability and Technical Assistance at the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), Jan Othman, Vice President of Energy Systems at Wärtsilä; and Gavin Allwright, Secretary General at the International Windship Association.

Speakers examined how the maritime sector can balance decarbonisation goals with practical adaptation. The panel stressed that global consistency, technology-neutral regulation and investment in seafarer training are essential as the industry transitions to new fuels and propulsion systems.

It was agreed that collaboration, flexibility and innovation across all levels of the maritime community will be key to ensuring shipping remains both sustainable and resilient amid environmental and regulatory change.

Meanwhile, in another session, “Safeguarding Shipowners in a Rapidly Changing Environment,” moderated by Sean Moloney, CEO at Elaborate Communications, the discussion brought together Mark O’Neil, President and CEO at Columbia Shipmanagement, Dieter Rohdenburg, CEO at InterMaritime Shipmanagement, Jan Meyering, Joint Managing Director at Marlow Navigation, and Sebastian von Hardenberg, CEO at Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

The panel examined how shipowners can navigate decarbonisation, digitalisation and geopolitical pressures. Participants agreed that closer integration between owners and managers is vital as compliance, data and safety demands grow.

They said the future of ship management will depend on partnership-based operating models, investment in people and adaptability to new technologies.

The conversation also underscored the continuing importance of seafarer welfare, training and career development, with panelists calling for the industry to present seafaring as a modern, attractive and secure profession.

Later in the day, attention turned to “Seas of Change: Technology’s Impact on Shipping and Seafarers,” led by Despina Theodosiou, Co-CEO at Tototheo Global. Joining the discussion were Stephen Cotton, General Secretary at the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), Fotini Ioannidou, Director for Waterborne Transport at the European Commission, Elpi Petraki, President at WISTA International; and Prabhat Jha, Group Managing Director and CEO at MSC Shipmanagement.

Speakers examined how digitalisation and automation are reshaping seafarer welfare, training and safety. They agreed that technology must enhance, not replace, the human element, emphasising the importance of standardised systems, global training frameworks and inclusive workforce development.

The panel also noted that innovation can improve operational efficiency and quality of life at sea, provided that stakeholders work together to ensure equitable access to technology, protect seafarers’ wellbeing and attract a diverse new generation to the maritime profession.

In a separate presentation titled “The Crystal Ball of Shipping: Trends, Risks, and Opportunities Ahead,” Konstantinos Petropoulos, General Manager for Structured Finance and Shipping at Piraeus Bank, reflected on the evolving landscape of shipping finance.

He noted that geopolitical fragmentation, regulatory tightening and the green transition are reshaping the industry’s access to capital. While recognising the growing role of Asian lenders and alternative financing models, he said Greek and Cypriot banks continue to expand their presence, viewing shipping as a sector of strategic importance.

Petropoulos underlined that the absence of a clear and unified pathway for the green transition creates uncertainty for both shipowners and financiers, but also presents opportunities for growth in sustainable investment.

He concluded that adaptability, transparency and responsible lending will be crucial to maintaining financial stability amid ongoing economic and geopolitical volatility.

The Conference’s closing panel, “Funding Strategies for the Next Era of Shipping,” moderated by Alexandros Damianidis, Partner at Watson Farley & Williams, featured Christina Margelou, General Manager and Head of Shipping at Eurobank, Atef Abou Merhi, Managing Director at Pelagic Partners, Loukas Barmparis, President at Safe Bulkers; and Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO at Euroseas and EuroDry.

Speakers discussed how shipowners, lenders and fund managers are adapting financing approaches amid tightening regulation, ESG expectations and market volatility.

They agreed that liquidity remains available for well-structured projects, but that smaller owners face mounting challenges in meeting compliance and transparency standards.

The panel also pointed to the growing importance of sustainability-linked loans and alternative funding models, while noting that flexibility will be key as asset prices, interest rates and fuel-transition costs continue to fluctuate.

It concluded that resilient partnerships between shipowners, banks and investors will be central to securing the capital required for the industry’s green and digital transformation.

As the Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference drew to a close, participants reflected on three days of insightful debate, collaboration and knowledge sharing.

With more than one thousand delegates from across the global maritime community, the event reaffirmed Cyprus’ position as a trusted voice and international centre of excellence for shipping.

Speakers and delegates alike agreed that the industry’s future success will depend on collective action, collaborative innovation and a shared commitment to shaping a sustainable and resilient global maritime sector.