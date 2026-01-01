Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman offered new year’s wishes in Turkish, Greek, and English in a post on social media.

“We extend our best wishes to everyone for a new year filled with health, happiness, prosperity, and peace,” he wrote, alongside a photograph of himself, his wife Nilden Bektas Erhurman, their son Toprak, and their cat.

Tufan Erhurman ends the year as Turkish Cypriot leader having been elected in a landslide victory over his now predecessor Ersin Tatar in October.

He favours a federal solution to the Cyprus problem – the model ostensibly also favoured by President Nikos Christodoulides – with his election marking a departure fro a five-year period in which Tatar and Turkey had advocated for a two-state solution.