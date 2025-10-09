On Thursday, the weather will remain partly cloudy with local rains and isolated storms expected first in the west and north before expanding to the rest of the island.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 24 degrees Celsius inland, around 27 degrees on the southeast coast, around 25 degrees in the remaining coastal areas, The temperature in the higher mountains will rise to around 12 degrees.

Weak winds will blow south- to northwest at force three to four Beaufort and increase in strength to moderate or strong, in some regions even very strong at five to six Beaufort.

The sea will be rough in the west and southwest and remain coast slightly rough to rough in the remaining coastal areas.

During the night, weather will remain mostly clear, however, with a chance of increased cloudiness in the west. The temperature will drop to around 14 degrees Celsius inland, around 17 degrees in the coastal areas and to 9 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will continue to blow south- to northwest and are expected to gradually weaken to light to moderate, at force three to four Beaufort.

The sea be slightly rough in the west and north and calm to slightly rough in the south and east.

On Friday, locally increased cloudiness will remain, while over the weekend, the weather is expected to remain mainly clear with temperatures gradually rising until Saturday.