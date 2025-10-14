It may take considerable time to hand over remains of hostages and detainees killed in the Israel-Hamas war, a “massive challenge” given the difficulties of finding bodies in Gaza’s rubble, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Palestinian militant group Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza on Monday under a ceasefire deal and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees as U.S. President Donald Trump declared an end to the two-year war.

But only four coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages have so far been returned to Israel, leaving over 20 bodies yet to be located. For its part, Israel is supposed to hand over an unspecified number of Palestinian bodies.

“The search for human remains is obviously an even bigger challenge than having the people alive being released. That’s a massive challenge,” ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon said at a Geneva press briefing, adding it could take days or weeks.

“I think there is clearly a risk that that will take much more time. What we are telling the parties is that that should be their top priority,” he said on Tuesday.

The Geneva-based ICRC said it is providing an additional 23 staff, body bags and refrigerated vehicles to ensure the deceased are handled with respect and dignity within Gaza, which was reduced to widespread rubble by the war.

“All parties must ensure that the return of human remains is done under dignified conditions, and uphold dignity and humanity,” the ICRC added in a statement.

Cardon declined to discuss further details about the possible whereabouts of the deceased hostages, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing operation.

He praised the fact that the handover of the 20 living hostages on Monday was done discreetly, without a repeat of the Hamas-directed hostage release ceremonies of previous transfers.

The ICRC, a neutral humanitarian intermediary, has facilitated the transfer of 172 hostages and 3,473 Palestinian detainees since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023.