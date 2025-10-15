Global Finance, one of the leading international banking and finance media outlets, has named Bank of Cyprus (BoC) the winner of 11 awards in its 2025 World’s Best Digital Bank Awards.

Representing the Bank, Chief Digital Officer Demetris Nicolaou officially accepted the awards during the ceremony held in London.

The honours include two awards for Western Europe:

the Best in Social Media Marketing and Services, which reflects the efforts of the Bank’s dedicated social media teams, and;

the Best in Transformation, which recognises the Bank’s leading role in shaping the digital transformation of the Cypriot economy through its B2B and B2C digital economy platform, Jinius.

The full list of awards won by Bank of Cyprus can be found below.

These awards recognise the significant efforts Bank of Cyprus has made to provide its customers with industry-leading digital products and services as well as enhanced features and user experience.

Over the past 18 months BoC has introduced several innovative products and services, such as:

The Bank’s Digital Housing Loan, with its digital application process and instant decisions;

Fleksy, the buy now pay later solution with flexible repayment plans and automated decision making;

Joey, the banking app for 9 to 17 year olds, enabling teenagers to spend and save money with parental supervision and controls;

The B2C marketplace on Jinius, which includes 232 retailers and 355,000 products across all categories. The B2C marketplace on Jinius, which includes over 270 retailers and approx. 500,000 products across all categories.

The Bank’s investment in its digital offerings is paying off with a record 230,000 unique customer logins and significant increases in digital sales in the first half of 2025. For example, digital loans increased by 24 per cent from €135 million to €167 million in the first half of 2025.

“I am delighted that the investment that we have made and continue to make in digital transformation, and the benefits this is having for our customers, has been recognised so completely at the national and regional levels by a leading international banking and finance publication,” said Panicos Nicolaou, CEO of Bank of Cyprus. “This demonstrates that Bank of Cyprus is not only leading digital transformation in Cyprus, but is also helping to drive digital transformation in Western Europe.”

For his part, Joseph D. Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance stressed the significance of the honours. “The winners of Global Finance’s 2025 World’s Best Digital Bank Awards exemplify the innovation and leadership shaping the future of banking,” he noted. See here for the full quote.

Awards won in Consumer categories:

Best in Social Media Marketing and Services – Western Europe

Best in Social Media Marketing and Services – Cyprus

Best Consumer Digital Bank – Cyprus

Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site – Cyprus

Best Online Product Offerings – Cyprus

Best Mobile Banking App – Cyprus

Best in Lending – Cyprus

Best in Transformation – Cyprus

Awards won in the Corporate and Institutional categories

Best in Transformation – Western Europe

Best in Transformation – Cyprus

Best Corporate / Institutional Digital Bank – Cyprus

Global Finance’s articles, with the list of corporate/institutional and consumer digital bank awards winners, can be seen here and here respectively.