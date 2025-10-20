The military court case against the five Greek Cypriots arrested in the north was on Wednesday adjourned until November 7.

It had initially expected that a verdict would be handed down on October 15 after the defence’s final witness was heard the week before last.

However, the prosecution asked for additional time and the court acquiesced, with a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Monday’s hearing also did not produce a verdict, however, with the next hearing scheduled for 18 days’ time.

One of the five Greek Cypriots has been charged with illegally entering the north when the five crossed into the north via the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, on July 19, while the other four are accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry. The five Greek Cypriots deny the charges.

Meanwhile, two of the five will next appear at a civilian court in Trikomo on Tuesday.

There, they face charges of privacy violations, which they allegedly committed while in Trikomo on the same day. The remaining three Greek Cypriots had earlier faced charges of trespassing and breaching the peace, but those charges were dropped on October 1.

All five remain on bail, with the north’s supreme court having found in two separate cases that earlier remand orders against them had been handed down illegally.