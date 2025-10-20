Real-time analytics has emerged as the dominant technology priority for enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, according to the latest findings from Omdia’s IoT Enterprise Survey.

The study found that 82 per cent of organisations are either currently using or planning to implement real-time data processing capabilities.

The comprehensive survey, which covered more than 600 enterprises across ten countries, revealed a clear focus on extracting immediate value from IoT data streams.

Organisations are increasingly prioritising technologies that enable rapid decision-making and operational responsiveness.

“Strong adoption of 5G and edge computing are laying the groundwork for real-time analytics,” said IoT Principal Analyst at Omdia, John Canali.

“More than ever, we are seeing IoT evolve from simple data collection to process automation.

Our research demonstrates that over 75 per cent of enterprises are starting to layer additional services like artificial intelligence and machine learning to process the massive amounts of data coming from their IoT deployments.

This is another important step transforming business operations from reactive to predictive and creating an environment where critical decisions can be made in milliseconds rather than minutes.”

The survey results also show that edge computing and AI integration represent a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach IoT deployments.

With 95 per cent of respondents expecting measurable benefits from IoT within two years, the combination of edge processing and artificial intelligence is accelerating adoption timelines and expanding the scope of possible applications.

As edge computing infrastructure becomes more sophisticated and AI algorithms continue to advance, enterprises are increasingly positioned to unlock greater value from their IoT investments.

This is being achieved through intelligent, autonomous systems that can adapt and optimise in real time.