A 39-year-old who was found guilty on charges of child sexual abuse committed between 2019 and 2022 was sentenced to eleven years in prison before Famagusta district court on Friday.

“The court also issued an order prohibiting the 39-year-old from approaching children and places frequented by children for a period of six years after his release from prison,” police said in a statement.

The police added that since the beginning of 2025, authorities have received a total of 290 complaints regarding cases of child sexual abuse.

The police said that these have so far resulted in the arrest of 35 people and 54 convictions for possessing child sexual abuse material.