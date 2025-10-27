Juventus have sacked head coach Igor Tudor after failing to win their last eight matches in all competitions, the Serie A club said on Monday.

“Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as coach of the men’s first team, along with his staff,” the Italian club said in a statement.

Massimo Brambilla, head coach of the reserve team, will temporarily take over as the first team manager, the club added.

Croatian Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March, was the first foreign manager appointed by Juventus since Didier Deschamps in 2006-07. Tudor guided Juventus to a fourth-place finish in Serie A last season and secured qualification for the Champions League.

But the club’s form took a downturn last month after winning their first three league games, as they drew five successive matches in all competitions before slumping to three losses in a week to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio.

“The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their professional future,” Juventus added.

Juventus, who host Udinese on Wednesday, have failed to score in their last four matches and sit eighth in the Serie A, six points behind leaders Napoli.