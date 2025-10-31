Friday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island, with temperatures remaining warm.

Inland and on the south and east coasts, the mercury will rise to a high of 29 degrees Celsius, while temperatures on the north and west coasts will reach 27 degrees Celsius and temperatures in the mountains will reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though increased cloud cover is expected in parts.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 13 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Sunny and clear weather is expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise further on Monday.