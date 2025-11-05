Ports in Cyprus remain under severe pressure as transport drivers continue an indefinite strike, which began on November 3.

The disruption is already affecting trade and the supply of perishable goods ahead of the Christmas season. The Cyprus chamber of commerce and industry (Keve) warned that port operations are nearing capacity.

According to Keve, incoming ships may soon be forced to leave without unloading cargo, causing delays in container arrivals and risking the country’s reputation as a regional trade hub. Approximately 1,900 tonnes of perishable goods, including fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat, are at risk of spoilage, potentially leading to significant financial losses for suppliers.

The strike is organised by the Pan-Cyprian transporters’ union, which has cited unresolved issues with the transport ministry as the reason for the work stoppage.

Key points of dispute include container height regulations, registration of extendable skeletal semitrailers, charges for containers’ waiting days, and restrictions on releasing containers without fault by the transporter. According to the union, some proposed solutions could resolve the matters if implemented, particularly regarding tachographs. Retailers have also raised alarm.

The Pan-Cyprian retailers’ association (Pasyle) issued a statement warning of potential multi-million-euro losses if the strike continues. Pasyle president Marios Antoniou on Tuesday explained that the retail sector imports perishable products daily, which cannot be returned or reimbursed if spoiled.

He stressed that the strike coincides with the peak commercial period, including Black Friday and the Christmas and New Year holidays, when timely delivery of goods is crucial for both businesses and consumers.

Keve criticised the strike for imposing disproportionate costs on businesses and consumers. The chamber urged all parties to cooperate, end the strike promptly, and ensure transporters take responsibility for part of the costs caused by storage charges and potential product losses.

The Pan-Cyprian transporters’ union also held an emergency general assembly on November 4 in Choirokoitia to discuss supporting trailer transporters and other related issues. Union representatives said proposed solutions from authorities would have helped operations without costing companies but were not implemented.