The government of Norway and the European Economic Area (EEA) on Thursday announced the donation of €14.7 million worth of grants to Cyprus, aiming to promote the island’s green transition, digital transformation, public health, and social cohesion.

The donation was announced at a ceremony in Nicosia’s Eleftheria Square, with Finance Minister Makis Keravnos saying the donation has “strengthened the ties between Cyprus and the donor states”, and that those ties are “based on solidarity, mutual trust, and a shared vision for a fair, cohesive, and sustainable Europe”,

“Through this cooperation, we strengthen Cyprus’ efforts for a more inclusive and resilient society. Together, we turn challenges into opportunities for sustainable development for the benefit of all,” he said.

At the same ceremony, Penelope Papavassiliou, the finance ministry’s general development director, explained that of the €14.7m, €7.5m has been provided by the EEA and the remainder by the government of Norway.

She said that €5.3m will be spent on “projects related to addressing water scarcity”, adding that the aim of those projects will be “to address one of the most pressing challenges for Cyprus … through the promotion of sustainable water management, innovative technologies, and resistance to climate change”.

Additionally, she said €2.5m will be used to build a “community support multi-space” for people with disabilities, while €1.5m will be spent on the digitisation of the Cyprus Museum and the state’s collection of Cypriot art.

She went on to say that €1m will be spent on the Home for Women, “to combat gender-based violence”, and that a further €1m will be allocated to the ‘Nicosia in Action’ solidarity network, which aims to allow vulnerable and marginalised people in the capital to become more integrated into society.

In addition, she said Cyprus will use €1.8m of the funding to create a civil society fund, while a further €340,000 would be spent on a bilateral relations fund, and €470,000 will be spent on “technical assistance measures”.

Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Astrid Bergmal also attended Thursday’s ceremony, and said the funds allocated “are not just financial tools, but bridges which connect countries, institutions, and people”.

She added that the projects being funded are “investments in people, resilience, and democratic values”.

“Cyprus, Norway, and the other EEA partners are ready to defend and strengthen the Europe in which we believe,” she said.

The links the European Union’s 27 member states and three of the European Free Trade Association (Efta) member states – Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.