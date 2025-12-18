An ‘explosive device’ was set off on Thursday afternoon at the home of controversial artist Giorgos Gavriel, police have confirmed.

Details were sketchy, but media reports spoke of a ‘makeshift explosive device’ going off at the artist’s residence in the Kokkinotrimithia area.

According to Sigma, a motorcyclist drove by the artist’s home and tossed two firecrackers at the outside veranda. The motorcycle then sped off.

The incident took place around 6pm. Neither Gavriel nor any other person was harmed, police told the Cyprus Mail.

Police also confirmed to us the use of “two factory-grade firecrackers with low-explosive material”.

Officers were on their way to the crime scene.

Gavriel recently courted controversy after an exhibition hosting his works was cancelled.

His paintings depict Christ, the Virgin Mary, and other sacred icons in ways critics call blasphemous.

In a statement, the gallery hosting the works said the exhibition had provoked “opposition from a section of society” and it therefore “decided to cancel it.”

One of the paintings appears to depict Jesus Christ, his penis exposed, holding the bible.

Political parties condemned the paintings, calling them obscene.

Gavriel himself later complained of “intimidation and terrorism”.

He spoke of threats against him, such as the posting online of a video by an Elam MP candidate in Paphos. The video was later taken down.