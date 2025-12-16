Radical measures were proposed on Monday by the scientific and technical chamber Etek as part of a broader effort to revitalise the centre of Nicosia.

Presenting conclusions of a recent workshop, Etek president Constantinos Constanti said that much needed interventions have until now failed.

He argued the city centre now needs an updated, coherent strategy supported by clear regulation.

Etek said the immediate priority is to revise the ‘sustainable urban mobility plan’ using current data.

Its proposals should be “incorporated into a master plan for the city centre” before any major decisions are taken.

Without coordination, Constanti warned, “well researched plans will remain unimplemented”, resulting in lost momentum and growing public frustration.

“The city needs consistency,” he added.

Etek is proposing to utilise vacant buildings and attract investment to the historic core.

These include taxing idle property in the centre, with revenues reinvested, fast track licensing for changes of use, and simpler, clearer urban planning incentives.

Etek is also calling for a unified branding mechanism to give the city centre a unified image.

This would support targeted campaigns and provide what Constanti described as a “red carpet” for small and middle-sized business owners.

The proposals also include creating a “cohesive green space” within the old walls’ moat.

This would allow for much needed shade for walking routes.

Summarising the workshop’s conclusions, Constantis said there was broad agreement on a shared vision.

This includes “an urban centre that operates daily, offers quality infrastructure, and transparent procedures”.

Makarios Avenue, he said, has become emblematic of wider urban challenges.

“Makarios acted as a turning point because it opened the public debate about what kind of city we want,” he said.

He did however acknowledge shortcomings in the initial pilot sustainability plan.

“What was not adequately implemented was the utilisation of vacant buildings, the stable coordination of projects and accountability for the results.”

On the question of reopening the avenue to traffic, Constanti said that Etek “does not qualify this as a priority.”

However, he recognised concerns from businesses and residents.

He proposed interim measures until the overall plan is finalised.

These include subsidies for short stay parking, relocation of the Solomou Square bus terminal, weekend vehicle bans on Makariou and planned cultural and commercial actions to increase pedestrianism.

“All of this, in order to be effective, must be included in an updated plan,” he stressed.

Etek said political conditions are now favourable, following a recent consultation with President Nicos Christodoulides, with clear deadlines, financial backing and public accountability.

“We want every decision to be translated into a tangible, measurable benefit for the public, and for the city centre to acquire a cohesive identity”, Constanti concluded.