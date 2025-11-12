The National Bank of Greece (NBG) announced that, following the meetings of its Board of Directors held on September 18 and October 22, 2025, it will distribute an interim dividend to shareholders for the 2025 financial year.

A total gross amount of €200 million will be distributed in cash, corresponding to €0.2186 per share.

This amount will be adjusted to include shares held by the bank itself, bringing the final gross amount to €0.2210 per share.

A withholding tax of five per cent will be applied under Article 64 of Law 4172/2013, meaning shareholders will receive a net amount of €0.2100 per share, except where special provisions apply under Articles 46, 48, and 63 of the same law.

The ex-dividend date, from which NBG shares will trade without the right to receive the distribution, has been set for Monday, November 10, 2025.

Eligible shareholders are those registered in the Dematerialised Securities System (DSS), managed by the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. (ATHEXCSD), on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The payment date has been scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025.

Payment will be made through the paying bank, the National Bank of Greece S.A., via the participants of eligible shareholders in the DSS—banks and brokerage firms—in accordance with ATHEXCSD’s regulations and related decisions.

In cases where payments are due to heirs of deceased shareholders whose securities are held in the Special Account of their share in the DSS under ATHEXCSD’s management, the payment process will be completed after the heirs’ legal documentation is verified.

Amounts not collected within five years will be forfeited in favour of the Greek State.

The distribution is subject to approval by the European Central Bank.

NBG reported strong profitability and steady growth for the first nine months of 2025, laying a solid foundation for achieving its annual targets.

Net profits reached around €1 billion, absorbing the impact of declining interest rates, while earnings per share amounted to €1.40, consistent with the annual target of about €1.40.

The return on tangible equity (RoTE) stood at 15.6 per cent on a normalised basis, with the reported figure reaching 16.1 per cent, exceeding the goal of over 15 per cent by year-end.

An interim dividend of €200 million will be distributed on November 14, 2025, while management forecasts a total payout of 60 per cent of 2025 profits.

The bank also recorded strong credit expansion and a notable improvement in portfolio quality.

Performing loans grew by 12 per cent year-on-year to €34.7 billion, marking an increase of €1.8 billion since the start of the year.

This momentum is expected to accelerate in the fourth quarter to meet the full-year target of over €2.5 billion in new lending.

The non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio stood at 2.5 per cent, fully aligned with the bank’s target, while coverage reached 101 per cent.

The cost of risk was 41 basis points, below the 45-basis-point annual target.

These figures confirm the steady strengthening and resilience of NBG’s balance sheet.

The bank maintains one of the strongest capital positions in Europe, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 19.0 per cent—already above the 2025 target of 18 per cent—and a total capital adequacy ratio of 21.8 per cent.

This robust capital base allows for strategic flexibility, supporting shareholder returns through a 60 per cent payout ratio and the announced €200 million interim dividend.

NBG also reported continued growth in its customer base and digital channels.

Deposits rose by €1.4 billion year-on-year, with 81 per cent held in current and savings accounts, while funds under management increased by €2.2 billion, reflecting customers’ growing appetite for investment products.

The bank’s digital transformation strategy remains on track, with the migration to its new Core Banking System expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

This transition is expected to enhance efficiency and service quality.

At the same time, NBG continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, recently launching “Sophia”, its new digital assistant, which is already operational.

The digitalisation of customer experience is evident in the growing use of online channels, which now count 4.4 million subscribers.

In line with global sustainability trends, NBG continues to finance projects with environmental and social impact, contributing actively to Greece’s green transition.

The bank also supports social initiatives such as the “Marietta Giannakou” programme, which upgrades public school infrastructure, as well as providing aid to the National Emergency Aid Centre (EKAB) and fire-affected areas of Chios.

Through these efforts, NBG continues to serve as a pillar of stability and solidarity in Greek society.

“The Greek economy continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in the face of global geopolitical pressures, while domestic investment and business activity remain robust,” said Chief Executive Officer Pavlos Mylonas.

He added that it was remarkable that tourism was on track to achieve a new record high, while exports of goods remained resilient despite external challenges, reflecting the competitiveness of the domestic business sector.

“The financial position of households continues to strengthen, supported by favourable labour market conditions, while supportive fiscal and monetary policies, improving financial conditions, and sustained inflows of foreign investment further reinforce Greece’s growth prospects,” he said.

“Our results for the first nine months of 2025 reflect the strong momentum of both the Greek economy and our bank, laying solid foundations for achieving our upgraded targets for the year,” said Mylonas.

He noted that profitability remained strong, with revenues proving resilient amid declining interest rates, supported by loan growth and rising fee income.

He stated that the Group’s net profits reached approximately €1 billion for the nine-month period, with a RoTE of 15.6 per cent, exceeding the revised target of over 15 per cent for 2025.

“Our strong capital position continues to be a key advantage, with the CET1 ratio increasing by 70 basis points since the start of the year to 19.0 per cent, providing flexibility for growth, value-accretive opportunities, and enhanced shareholder returns,” said Mylonas.

He added that the bank would distribute an interim dividend of €200 million on November 14, while also setting aside provisions for a total payout of 60 per cent of 2025 profits.

“Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to capitalise on our momentum as we enter the final quarter of the year,” said Mylonas.

He noted that the bank remained committed to building strong foundations for sustainable growth through continuous investments in technology and human capital, improving the customer banking experience through digital transformation, and creating a stronger, more innovative bank for the future.

“Our solid capital position, disciplined execution of business objectives, and strategic vision reinforce confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders while supporting Greece’s energy transition, infrastructure development, and innovation ecosystem,” he said.